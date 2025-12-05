NFL analyst thinks the Bears' offense has a clear edge over Green Bay

The Bears' dominant rushing attack is coming off a game in which they ran over the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. They ran for 281 yards on the ground and continuously kept the chains moving.

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky thinks they have a chance to repeat their performance against the Packers on Sunday. He says the Bears offense' will have the edge over the Packers (supposedly Championship-level) defense.

"On first and second down, [the Bears] run for 135 yards a game. That allows you to do whatever you want." ✍️@danorlovsky7 on if he's higher on the Bears offense or Packers defense 🏈 pic.twitter.com/e0og0Z8Vyl — First Take (@FirstTake) December 4, 2025

He specifically highlighted their ability to hold onto the football and keep Green Bay's offense off the field. An elite ball-control offense makes it difficult for the opposing team to find their stride, and the Bears have patented that brand of football this season.

It's not hard to see where Orlovsky is coming from. They held the ball for nearly 40 minutes against the Eagles last week. They rank fourth in time of possession (31:56) on the season. Meanwhile, the Packers rank 14th at 30:04 average time of possession.

The Bears have the league's second-best rushing attack with 153.8 yards per game. The Packers, on the other hand, have a stout run defense in their own right. They have the eighth-best run defense with an average of only 98.3 yards allowed.

Orlovsky clearly believes that won't matter.

It's notable that the Packers' best run-stopping defensive tackle, Devonte Wyatt, will be sidelined for the rest of the season after suffering a fractured ankle in last week's game against Detroit.

The Voice of the Packers, Wayne Larrivee, talks about the loss of DT, Devonte Wyatt, and the impact that will have on Green Bay: ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/jEQGHn1T0o — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) December 5, 2025

The Bears' offensive line looks like it's capable of running over anyone. They have 1437 rushing yards over the previous eight games since their Bye Week. They've taken the league by storm in recent weeks and have one of the league's best offensive lines in the NFL.

The battle at the line of scrimmage could very well decide Sunday's matchup. The Packers probably hope that won't be the case.