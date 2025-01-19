Report: Bears plan to interview Eddie George for head coach
The Bears have added former NFL running back Eddie George to their list of coaches to interview, according to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer.
The interview will be on Monday, Glazer said on the postgame show for the Lions-Commanders game.
This is actually likely to be regarded as more of a courtesy interview since George lacks the experience necessary to be an NFL head coach.
George was on the Bear staff under Matt Eberflus as an off-season assistant coach for one camp but is the head coach at Tennessee State. He was part of the Bears staff in 2023 on a Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.
George was runner-up for the 2024 Eddie Robinson FCS National Coach of the Year won by Montana State's Brent Vigen.
George was also the Big South/Ohio Valley Conference coach of the year after leading his team to a 9-4 record. He has a 24-22 record in four seasons at the school
As a player, George rushed for 10,441 yards in eight seasons for the Oilers/Titans and one season for Dallas.
