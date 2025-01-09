Study shows Bears not only need to become better but younger
The Bears undertook a rebuild in 2022 and three years later haven't made the playoffs, but half the playoff pool has rosters younger than they have.
According to a study released by Bookies.com, there are seven teams in the playoffs with rosters younger than the Bears have despite their roster turnover.
The Bears' average roster age this year was 27 years and two months.
The most disturbing thing from a Bears standpoint is Green Bay is much younger than the Bears and didn't undergo a rebuild at all. Yet, the Packers have the youngest roster in the playoffs at 25 years and nine months.
Denver is next youngest at 26 years and two months, followed by the Rams (26 and 3), Buccaneers (26 and 9), Chargers (26 and 10), Chiefs (26 and 11) and Ravens (27 and 1).
The Bears need to get both younger and better, considering Green Bay is going to remain a problem in the NFC North and has only three players over 30.
On a league-wide scale for the regular season, the Bears had the 22nd youngest roster at 27 years and two months.
However, they'll get younger in a hurry after this season because Marcedes Lewis is 40 and is the second-oldest player in the league. Their second-oldest player is long snapper Patrick Scales at 36 and he is also a free agent.
