5 NFL Draft prospects Bears fans should watch in College Football Playoff Semifinals
With another disappointing season in the books, Chicago Bears fans are left to look forward to the 2025 NFL draft. There'll be plenty of time for mock drafts and big boards in the coming weeks, but this weekend, there are two of the last three chances to scout some of the top draft prospects with your own eyes.
Penn State and Notre Dame will face off in the College Football Playoff Semifinals on Thursday night, with Texas and Ohio State battling Friday night.
These are four of the best football programs in the country, and their rosters are loaded with NFL talent. Some will even be ready to make a Day 1 impact for whichever team drafts them, which is exactly what teams like the Bears need.
Here are five names in particular that would fill a position of need for the Chicago Bears and get fans excited.
1. Abdul Carter - DE, Penn State
This year, Carter made the move from linebacker to defensive end and it did wonders for his career. After registering over 60 tackles and 11 sacks this season, he all but guaranteed himself a selection in the top ten of the NFL draft.
With the Bears picking at tenth overall, it will take a little luck, or an aggressive trade-up, if they want to get Carter. And they should. Chicago's pass rush finished with just 40 sacks this year, tied for 16th most in the NFL.
2. Xavier Watts - Safety, Notre Dame
Safety is an underrated need for the Chicago Bears this offseason. Jaquan Brisker has been excellent since he was drafted in 2022, but after sustaining a concussion in Week 6, he missed the rest of the season. This is the third time he's missed games due to a concussion.
Watts has been one of the best safeties in college football for the past two years. He racked up an incredible 13 interceptions in that time and returned them for 273 yards. He should be available in Round 2 and would be well-worth one of Chicago's picks in that round.
3. Jack Sawyer - Defensive End, Ohio State
Back to the trenches, where the Bears are in dire need of help. Sawyer has not been nearly as dominant as Carter, but he would be a solid second-round selection. He's a terrific athlete with good size and a motor that always runs hot. It's unlikely he'd ever be a true game-wrecker, but he could be a solid three-down defender that quickly becomes a fan favorite.
4. Kelvin Banks Jr. - Offensive Tackle, Texas
The only place the Bears need more help than the defensive line is the offensive line. That's where Banks comes in. He's had a dominant career as Texas' starting left tackle, giving up just four sacks on 1,496 passing snaps over three years. If the Bears select him at tenth overall, if he's still available, he could either push for Braxton Jones' starting spot at left tackle or potentially get kicked inside to guard.
5. JT Tuimoloau - Defensive End, Ohio State
Fortunately for Bears fans, there's no shortage of exciting prospects in the trenches for them to watch. Tuimoloau put up a career high ten sacks for Ohio State this season as he prepares to enter the NFL draft. Like his running mate Jack Sawyer, he's not likely to be the kind of elite pass rusher that Abdul Carter projects to be, but for a second-round selection he could prove to have a long, productive career in Chicago.
