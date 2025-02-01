Updating Ben Johnson's Chicago Bears coaching staff search
The Bears continued transitioning the coaching staff to the Ben Johnson era as a few more assistants are no longer with the team.
Only two assistants who were part of the Matt Eberflus coaching regime remained as of Saturday, aside from quality control coaches.
Tight ends coach Jim Dray and offensive assistant for quarterbacks and receivers Robbie Picazo are still on board.
Coaches no longer with the team whose fate had previously been undetermined are special teams assistant Carlos Polk and defensive line assistant Bryan Bing.
Offensive quality control coach Zach Cable and defensive quality control coaches Kevin Koch and Kenny Norton III were still on staff.
Also, the offensive line coach delay continues, although one option has been eliminated and that's Ohio State line coach Justin Frye.
ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel reported Saturday that the Buckeyes' line coach will sign with the Arizona Cardinals, where he'll be reunited with former Ohio State lineman Paris Johnson. Frey had been reported as one of the candidates for Bears line coach.
Another name of interest reported to the Bears is Florida defensive line coach Gerald Chatman. According to CBS Sports college reporter Matt Zenitz, the Bears will interview Chatman.
Zenitz reports it is for defensive line coach but they had already reportedly hired former Saints defensive line coach Bill Johnson.
Tribune reporter Brad Biggs said Johnson might be on the staff in another capacity beyond defensive line coach.
A possibility like this is defensive assistant or senior defensive assistant.
Chatman had a brief stint as a defensive line coaching assistant with the Bengals in the past.
