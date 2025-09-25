Vegas shapes up as extremely friendly place for Chicago Bears
It should surprise no one Sunday if it sounds like the Bears are playing at home or at least at a netural site.
Just like in 2021 Allegiant Stadium will be invaded by Bears fans, according to Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Akers wrote that Vivid Seats reports it's going to be a 50-50 split in the crowd between Bears and Raiders fans. Vivid said this is the top-selling ticket of the week.
"Game is the most in-demand NFL game of the week, w/ an avg selling price of $523 & a get-in price of $294," Akers wrote on X. "Fans are traveling an average of 993 miles for the game. #vegas"
When the Bears won there 20-9 in 2021 in the last game coached by Jon Gruden, former Bears coach Matt Nagy referred to the team's fans there as "impactful." They made noise to disrupt the home team offense.
Great support on road games is not uncommon for the Bears but it's especially big in a tourist draw like Las Vegas. The Bears found this last year in London, as well.
Fans at Allegiant Staidum in 2021 started the chant "Let's go Bears" and players were surprised.
I’m not used to playing away games where you have a crowd that can rival the home crowd,” said former Bears tight end Jesper Horsted, who later played for the Raiders. “And especially for this game, they were making so much noise, which really disturbs the opposing offense. And you saw a lot of penalties that are caused solely because of that.”
This is an old problem for the Raiders and one they should have expected when they moved from Oakland to what is basically an "open" city.
The Bears can use any advantage they can get on the road. They have a 6-26 in road games since that win over the Raiders in 2021 and have won just once in their last 11 road game.
Caleb Williams’ road record as a starter is 1-8, with the only win at Lambeau Field last year after the Packers pulled QB Jordan Love and running back Josh Jacobs left, as well, because they were rested for the playoffs.
It makes a difference in Williams’ play. At home, Williams has a 98.25 passer rating for his career with 16 TD passes and two interceptions. On the road, his passer rating is 81.89 with 11 TDs and five interceptions.
