What Bears could find among free agent safeties besides cap debt
If you listen to the draft heads, they'll say a team looking for a safety should explore free agency this year because the numbers dictate it.
There is good logic to this thinking and NFL media's Daniel Jeremiah says the cornerback depth in this draft is far better than safety. The thing is, it's usually that way in recent years as passing has become more and more pervasive and stopping receivers equally so.
The truth is this becomes a very subjective situation. Needs and cost enter into it.
The Bears can use a safety for insurance and the future considering Kevin Byard will be 32 this season and Jaquan Brisker has a history of concussions. They do have Elijah Hicks, who had a very strong performance in his third season as a replacement for Brisker.
Unless you're expected Byard to suddenly fall apart after a career when he has built a reputation as an iron man, or your fear the worst for Brisker, the need appears more for someone at a low cost to develop.
That means the draft.
It's true the talent in the draft is probably not really encouraging. There are 10 safeties ranked among Pro Football Focus' top 100 unrestricted free agents but you need to go 198 players deep in the same website's draft player rankings before you come up with 10 safeties.
And remember, the draft picks are only prospects while the free agents are proven NFL players.
Then again, there is a major factor at work in the Bears' situation and for all teams and it's the salary cap. If the Bears can avoid paying the kind of money it takes to bring in one of the top safeties, they can focus cash on their biggest needs along the offensive and defensive lines.
How much is the real question of importance now. The Bears invested way too much in Eddie Jackson five years ago and it held them back.
Big spending in secondaries generally belongs with cornerbacks because of the difficulty of their assignments, and the Bears are going to need money for an extension to another member of their secondary. That's slot cornerback Kyler Gordon.
Seeing the Bears spend for another safety wouldn't make sense unless the new coaching staff and Ryan Poles suddenly decided they needed an overhaul. This would be an easy move to make because Byard's contract is easily absorbed if he's cut, with a cap savings of $7 million.
The Bears have far more pressing needs with their cap cash along the line of scrimmage and with their Day 1 and 2 draft picks, but if they decide to wipe the safety slate clean here's what's out there in free agency.
Jevon Holland, Dolphins
The 6-1, 205-pounder turns 5 in two weeks and has five interceptions, four fumble recoveries, five forced fumbles and 25 pass breakups while making 301 tackles and nine for loss. PFF projects he'll get $19.5 million a year for four years as the top safety on the market, while Spotrac.com says $15.1 million a year. He had been on the rise, but last year was ranked a career-worst 56h out of 98 safeties by PFF after he was third in 2023.
Talanoa Hufanga, 49ers
Huganga made 19 tackles, 14 pass breakups, two forced fumbles and seven interceptions in four years and has been projected at $12.5 million a year for two years by PFF and $11.9 million a year by Spotrac.com. He had been graded 29th and 24th by PFF in 2022 and 2023 but then declined to 73rd out of 98 this past year.
Camryn Bynum, Vikings
Bynum has eight interceptions, 28 pass breakups, four fumble recoveries and three forced while making 342 tackles in four years for the Vikings. He had been graded 21st in 2023 by PFF but droped off to 63rd of 98 safeties last year. He's projected at three years and $14.25 million by PFF and $17.7 million a year by Spotrac.com.
Tre'von Moehrig, Raiders
He made six interceptions and 29 pass breakups in four years, with two fumble recoveries and 297 total tackle. Moehrig is projected at four years and $15 million a year by PFF and $15.7 million a year by Spotrac.com.
Elijah Molden, Chargers
The Chargers and Titans used him as a cornerback and safety. He is projected at $4.5 million for one year by PFF and $6.2 million by Spotrac.com, he had a rebound year in 2024 to rank 16th among 98 safeties after making 215 tackles, 15 pass breakups, five interceptions and four fumble recoveries.
Justin Reid, Chiefs
A seven-year veteran who is projected at three ears and $15.5 million by PFF and $17 million a year by Spotrac.com. He was ranked 11th last year out f 98 safeties in what was a breakout season. Has 10 career interceptions, 46 pass breakups, 580 tackles and both three fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles.
Andre Cisco, Jaguars
Cisco just finished his first contract and has 229 tackles with three tackles for loss, eight interceptions, three forced fumbles and 24 pass breakups. His interception came against Caleb Williams. PFF has him making $9 million a year and Spotrac.com $10.8 million.
Justin Simmons, Falcons
A nine-year veteran who is projected by PFF at $6 million for one year. He's about the same age as Byard, 31, but his play has declined a bit the ast two years. He has 32 career interceptions,71 pass breakups and five forced fumbles.
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI