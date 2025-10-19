What Ben Johnson's Bears have to worry about most against Saints
There are always concerns in the NFL, even for the best teams.
The Philadelphia Eagles found this out when they went to play the lowly Giants and suffered a convincing loss.
Coaches will always build up the opponent the way Bears coach Ben Johnson did this week regardless of win total on either side, for exactly the reason the Eagles should have been more attentive when going up against the Giants. The Bears can't really afford to look past anyone. They are 3-2 now essentially because of the last play in two games. Without those two plays and the bye they are basically the 1-5 Saints.
"I think our guys are feeling the urgency is where it should be," coach Ben Johnson said. "It's normal for us at this point."
Looking past someone is silly in the NFL where parity is the rule.
There are real concerns for the Bears in Sunday's game and here's what they are.
Saints patience
Patience doesn't sound like a weapon but in this case it is.
New Orleans coach Kellen Moore frequently got criticized in his days as Dallas offensive coordinator because of the perception he didn't run the ball enough.
Moore went to Philadelphia and had someone to run it with named Saquon Barkley, so he apparently learned.
The Saints will run the ball. They are going to run, throw short and take their downfield shots in favorable situations.
The Saints have led in games for only 35 minutes and 15 seconds of 360 minutes played this season, yet Moore has had them run it the 10th most number of times in the league.
They will stick to the plan, not panic and try to keep it a game so they can steal one on the road late.
This can be a maddening approach for a Bears defense with problems stopping the run, especially considering how much of their success has stemmed from takeaways. The Saints will try not to play that game and risk a takeaway.
Saints catch and run
Kyler Gordon will have a difficult assignment of covering Rashid Shaheed, the dangerous, speedy, slot receiver who averaged 16.6 yards a catch in his first three seasons. While Gordon has good speed, he's probably not keeping pace all day with Shaheed all over the field.
Nor would the Bears want this because they probably have other chores planned for Gordon, like the occasional slot blitz or stopping the run.
So far, Spencer Rattler throwing short to Shaheed and hoping he breaks one is the best chance for a big play by a team ranking at the bottom for big plays on offense.
Edgy defense
The real danger with New Orleans' defense is their edge group, especially if Chase Young is back healthy. He's played only 35 snaps this year but came back last week. Put him with Cameron Jordan and Carl Granderson and they have the kind of edge rotation that can keep the Bears from getting outside with the ground game and screen game the way they did against Washington.
Jake Moody
Yes, he made four field goals in Washington, but all four came inside of 49 yards and three were less than 44 yards. They're going to need him to deliver again and Soldier Field is not kicker friendly.
Lack of preparation
It's a real intangible, and the Saints have had a full week of practice.
Johnson addressed this.
"Like I said to start, I really feel like this is a big step for the growth of our team because the last time we had a short week like this, we didn't handle it very well," Johnson said. "That, to me, is the most important thing. It's about us.”
Saying they didn't handle it well is possibly the understatement of this season. They came off the opening Monday night loss to Minnesota by getting annihilated in Detroit.
They'd better be ready for this one because the home field needs to be a place the Bears own and they've already lost once there.
The Refs
The Bears have been flagged for more penalties than their opponents in every single game this season.
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI