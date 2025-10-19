What Ben Johnson's Bears have to worry about most against Saints

This Jake Moody story is winning me over...



Imagine having a kicker that was 3/3 including a 55 yarder in the Superbowl.



Then this preseason, he walks off a win with a kick from midfield, that goes through the upper half of the uprights.

5 FG's made

... Misses a FG week 1... ✂️