What the Bears learned in NFL's season opener about Week 3 opponent
Results now count in NFL games, and as such there are things to learn about this Bears season even when they didn't play.
The NFL season opener won by Philadelphia 24-20 over Dallas in the debut of former Bears coach Matt Eberflus as Cowboys defensive coordinator was revealing for the Bears.
It should have taught Caleb Williams and Co. a few things relative to their Week 3 game at Soldier Field against the Cowboys.
More than anything, it should have taught them to practice good hygiene because players who spit will be removed from the field like Jalen Carter.
Besides that, here's what they should have learned about their Week 3 opponents, the remaining America's team that Jerry Jones hasn't yet given away.
1. What happened to Cowboys pass rush?
Oh yeah, they traded it away to Green Bay. Without Micah Parsons, Dallas appeared to have no pressure whatsoever on Jalen Hurts in the first 2 1/2 quarters of the game, or until after a break due to lightning and some changes to their strategy.
It definitely picked up in the second half when Eberflus stopped trying to play man-to-man defense and blitz Jalen Hurts.
Dallas is definitely a team hurting on the line of scrimmage defensively and probably should have been pushed around a little more than they were in the fourth quarter by the Eagles. Marshawn Kneeland eventually got a sack of Hurts for them but the Eagles QB ran for 62 yards.
The fact the Cowboys defense couldn't stop Hurts' scrambling at all in the first half when it was trying to play more man-to-man coverage is something for Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams to store away. Williams can step around and run if he must, as well.
2. Kenny Clark helped
The biggest Dallas problem defensively had been stopping the run and they managed to hold Saquon Barkley to 3.3 yards per carry after he was named the best player in the NFL by a players vote on NFL.com's top 100. In fact, if not for Hurts and his scrambling and the yards he picked up by being shoved in the tush twice, Dallas held the other ball carriers to 96 yards on 24 carries.
Obtaining Clark from the Packers may have helped solidify their run defense, or at the least it gave them one more player capable of helping stop the run. It must have also helped having former Bears linebacker Jack Sanborn on the field.
In the second half, they held the Eagles to 35 yards on 19 carries after giving up 123 on 30 runs in the first half. The second half was a huge departure from last year, when they finished 29th against the run.
3. Eberflus' scheming is a threat
Anyone who thought the former Bears coach was a joke because he liked hording timeouts, failed to pay attention to his pass defense in Chicago. They would be surprised to know the Cowboys held Hurts to 144 net yards passing.
Williams is sure to find it tough standing up to the Dallas secondary and cornerbacks Daron Bland and Trevon Diggs.
4. Dallas has fixed its rushing issue
The Cowboys were 27th in rushing last year and added former Broncos power runner Javonte Williams. He had 2,394 yards in four Denver seasons. He was held to a team-high 54 yards on 15 carries by the Eagles, but scored two touchdowns and his power style running between the guards was a good complement to Dak Prescott's passing. He is a load to try to handle on short-yardage plays.
5. Pay no attention to those drops
Receiver CeeDee Lamb's highlights shown over and over on the internet will be three passes he couldn't hang onto against the Eagles, but he had a strong night anyway with seven catches for 110 yards. The Eagles limited George Pickens to three catches for 30 yards.
Prescott is obviously back and healthy with 21 of 33 passing for 188 yards, and Lamb's presence makes the Cowboys offense a threat through the air. They showed it in the first half with 127 passing yards.
The Bears' pass rush will be a key in that game because Prescott and receivers were disrupted numerous times Thursday night when the Eagles rush was able to apply heat.
