What to wonder about Bears after waiting so long to play Commanders
Two weeks away from the playing field let anticipation build for the next Bears game.
Anticipation has really built not because they're playing the team that beat them in the Hail Mary or Fail Mary game, but because everyone wants to see what they do next after identifying areas where they needed to improve since their last game. And there have been a full two weeks to wait, work and wonder about it.
Will they be something different than before? Can a team really transform during a bye week?
There were issues they needed to address and those have only fermented with two weeks time.
Here's what to wonder about this Bears team when it takes the field against the Commanders.
1. How will they use Kyler Gordon?
The obvious answer should be as the slot cornerback, like he was last year. Gordon hasn't played yet in Dennis Allen's defense and he was supposed to be the key performer in it.
Because they're down Jaylon Johnson for either the year or until late in the season, there's at least some belief they might let Gordon play outside in some passing situations because of his ability to defend the pass. However, in the slot he can disrupt much more because he’s closer to the ball.
The Bears have gotten by with Nick McCloud playing slot cornerback with a 138.3 passer rating against and 90% completions allowed. McCloud had a passer-rating against of 158.3 on 20 plays last year or the Giants and 49ers. Counting the last two years, McCloud has allowed 27 completions in 30 attempts with three teams when targeted.
Yet, the Bears managed to have the No. 1 third-down defense in the league like this.
Nahshon Wright has given up 80% completions, a 125.7 passer rating against and two touchdown passes according to Stathead/Pro Football Reference, but just keeping him on the defense's right side and playing that spot while Gordon goes to his customary slot cornerback looks preferable to keeping McCloud at nickel.
"Back in the winter when I first got here, I was really excited about working with that player," defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said. "I think he's an impact type player, in particular inside in the slot."
However, a team with problems at one of the outside cornerback slots could be tempted to use him there, either part or all of the game.
2. Have they figured out how to throw short?
Last year everyone worried about Caleb Williams' accuracy downfield. It's been the short passing game where they've either struggled or haven't correctly exploited this year. Ben Johnson nailed one issue with his offense during the bye week.
"Our screen game leaves a lot to be desired," he said.
Whether it's the wide receiver screen or a flat route, the Bears have fouled up the execution and most of it because they don't get it correctly blocked.
The Bears are 28th in the league throwing short middle of the field at 5.7 yards average gain. They are next to last in average gain throwing short right at 3.69 yards. At 3.69 yards why even waste the throw? When they throw short and to the right, their completion percentage is an abysmal 62%, 29th in the league. When they throw short over the middle, it's 68% and that's 23rd.
The one thing they do well is throw short left. They do it better than anyone at a league-best 7.82 yards per gain. Yet, they don't run the play enough to benefit from it. They have thrown 38 short passes to the left according to NFLGSIS.com, and their completion percentage is solid at 76% or 10th in the league. Yet, they have thrown short and left 38 times. That's the fewest number of times in the league. If something works, shouldn't they be doing it more?
3. Can Theo Benedet help ignite the run?
Making his first start at left tackle, Benedet's biggest task is obviously protecting Caleb Williams' blind side. However, in this game he's got two equally critical duties and that's because the Bears have to get their dormant running game going.
Benedet is graded 98th of 112 tackles as a run blocker by Pro Football Focus but only played 42 running plays and 39 of his 95 snaps played came at right tackle, where he hasn't had as many practice reps. Now focused at left tackle as starter, his performance will be interesting to see and could be a major determiner in whether they win the game.
4. Who's up and down?
With everyone except Grady Jarrett back to full health, Johnson and his staff are faced with a new situation and that's who to leave inactive. Even in the opener, they had obvious players who were injured coming out of preseason and had to be inactive. This inactive list is going to have players who have had roles so far in games. They shouldn't need to use the practice squad to bring up players, unless it's to add kicker Jake Moody in case Cairo Santos aggravates his thigh injury.
In particular, they'll have defensive line and running back decisions to make as far as inactives.
Facing Jayden Daniels could play a role in who they decide to keep inactive
"This guy, not only is he accurate throwing from the pocket, but he's very elusive and he can find the little crease in there, and explode for an explosive scramble, as well," Johnson said. "You always talk about trying to bottle guys like this up, and that's always easier said than done, but we're very conscious of him and his ability to find a gap and go. When you think about that, the pass rush has to have a little bit of a different nature, by design."
What that means for individual edges or defensive tackles will be more apparent when the inactive list is announced.
Austin Booker is eligible to return as a pass rusher who has speed around the edge but would it be better to play someone who helps containment and shrinks the pocket more?
5. Can Ben Johnson weather a storm?
The eastern coast has been hit with a storm and it's effects are going to mean rain during the game and also 15-20 mph wind. Johnson's offense in Detroit operated efficiently in the dome. This could be a preview of whether it could weather Chicago's climate later in the season when rain and wind eventually lead to cold, wind and even snow.
"It will be, potentially, the first time that I've been around this crew in some rain," Johnson said. "We have to get used to playing in the elements. It's going to be a big deal for us come December and January.
"It'll be good, I kind of hope that we do get some elements. That's what the Good Lord made football for, I think, is to play outside and get to experience that."
Be careful what you wish for.
6. Can Caleb Williams beat a winner?
His battle with Jayden Daniels, the No. 2 QB in his draft and one spot behind him, essentially means nothing. His battle against Washington's defense means everything.
The Bears have two wins over teams with winning records since Williams became starter. They beat the Rams last year when Matthew Stafford was without injured targets Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, and then beat Green Bay in the finale after the Packers pulled Jordan Love and Josh Jacobs to protect them for the playoffs.
The other five wins came against teams with losing or even rotten records: The Raiders (2-4) and the Cowboys (2-3-1) this year and the Panthers (5-12), Jaguars (4-13) and Titans (3-14) last year.
