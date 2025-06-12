Where Caleb Williams benefited most from his extra week of work
By voluntarily getting extra plays in with the rookies at this week's OTAs for rookies and less experienced players, Caleb Williams was able to achieve more than than the show Bears he's committed to learning Ben Johnson's offense.
Williams was able to get extra work in with the red zone passing attack, an area where any QB can use extra work.
"That's always the one, I think, takes the longest as an offense to get really good at–the red zone passing game," Johnson said.
Williams wasn't exactly bad when it came to red zone passing last year as a rookie, but was much better passing inside the 10-yard line than inside the 20. His 11 TD passes from inside the 10 tied for 13th in the NFL at that point in the field and his 68% completions was third best among passers with more than 25 throws.
However, he completed only 50% from the red zone overall, 29th among those with more than 25 throws.
Williams had only two red zone TD passes from outside the 10-yard line, so he definitely can use the work. He had 13 overall red zone TD passes, tied for 17th overall.
The work in this area is designed at improving the pin-point accuracy required in a condensed area of the field.
"It's tighter windows throughout," Johnson said. "We emphasize different types of throws, front pylon, back pile, front line, high back five on the back line throws.
"There are some of those that you're working in a team setting, or 7-on-7 setting, and you're just trying to find an open receiver and fit it in. But, then, when you're in routes versus air, you can really hone in on the detail of where you want to put that ball and the placement of that ball. We've had, I want to say, that was our third, third or fourth red zone experience here over the last few weeks."
From that end, Williams also benefited even more because one of his veteran receivers was a participant in the extra week of practices intended for the rookies. Rome Odunze was catching some of those throws.
Seeing Williams at work with rookies and veterans who play mostly on special teams did more, of course, than just let him throw in the red zone and take more snaps in the offense–it further solidifies his status as the team leader to show he's serious about his job.
"He wants to get better, he cares about his team, about winning, about getting everything right, getting all the i's dotted and t's crossed," rookie Ruben Hyppolite II said. "It's great.
"Seeing him around the building is very important for not only the team, but for the young guys to see–including myself–that leaders of the team are always here and present even when it's voluntary.”
