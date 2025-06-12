Chicago Bears given 'losers' tag for flimsy collection of reasons
While most offseason analysis of what the Bears did to improve seems to arrive at a positive conclusion, there is an overriding hesitancy in many instances to give them a resounding stamp of approval.
The best evidence of this is how they wound up in the middle of the pack in so many power rankings even after all of their changes.
This probably goes back to all of the times the Bears have thought they did improve but didn't. It's definitely the case with a piece posted by Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano, and he freely admits it when he threw this Bears' offseason onto the "losers" stack instead of "winners."
"I have to see it to believe it with the Bears," Manzano wrote.
No argument there. The problem with Manzano's article is he spends too much time giving reasons for doubting them that make absolutely no sense.
"Yes, they're loaded with skill players and they revamped the offensive line, but that doesn't erase decades of failure at the quarterback position," Manzano wrote.
What's the difference it if does or doesn't? That was the past. They have a new coach, different staff, it's all new.
Caleb Williams, Tyson Bagent and Case Keenum have nothing to do with those decades of failure. We all know about this ancient history. If he's thinking Williams is a failure, then he should simply write it.
Instead, Manzano then goes into a diatribe about the past quarterback failures.
"Caleb Williams and his dad were well aware of the team's poor track record before the NFL draft—and allowed their comments last year to be used to promote a book this year," he wrote.
Again ... so what? Ancient history. Got anything else?
What Williams wanted to do in March of 2024 before the draft has absolutely no bearing on what this team will do in 2025. It's either going to be Williams succeeding or failing with a coach who has the reputation as an offensive genius. And if Manzano wanted to include the Bears in the "losers" category because he doesn't believe in Williams then he should have just said so instead of rambling about past skeletons and an ESPN book.
There are some legitimate reasons given for doubting the Bears, although Manzano probably should have done a little more research on a few.
He apparently has problems with Ben Johnson's ability to flip from coordinator to head coach, but for some reason thinks Johnson slamming Matt LaFleur is somehow going to haunt him.
"Ben Johnson is a rookie head coach under pressure to deliver fast results in a demanding market," Manzano wrote. "He did himself no favors by saying he enjoys beating Packers coach Matt LaFleur.
"I’m all for trash talk, but it seemed forced to win press conference points, and he said it knowing he’s not close with LaFleur to be joking around like that."
The Bears have tried it the other way and have been respectful. A little disrespect might be the way to go these days with Green Bay. But again, this has nothing to do with whether the team will be winners or losers.
Manzano doesn't believe in the offensive line moves they made, claiming Jonah Jackson was benched most of last year by the Rams.
Jackson did miss much of last season and did get benched but most of the missed time was for a shoulder injury from preseason that he aggravated in Week 2. He didn't come off IR until Week 10. When he did, he lost the center job which he shouldn't have had in the first place. Jackson was moved to center to start the season. It isn't his position. He made the Pro Bowl in his second season playing guard. When they put him back to guard at season's end, he had a strong game right away.
Somehow, Manzano finds a way to criticize highly regarded center Drew Dalman, saying the Falcons chose to let him leave.
Let's face it, if we're basing things on history here like Manzano did with the Bears QB position, the Falcons haven't exactly had a strong history of successful decisions on very much: Kirk Cousins, their last two head coaches, firing the head coach who got them to a Super Bowl, drafting a tight end fourth overall who averages less than 50 catches a season, letting Grady Jarrett leave ... the list goes on and on.
Even the Bears have made the playoffs twice since Altanta last did, so it's probably best not to hold Atlanta decisions up as the right way to do things.
Manzano picked the Bears to make the playoffs last year over the Packers, so "losers" tag just sounds like someone carrying a grudge for being made to look bad.
The Bears might eventually be losers, who knows? But Williams' possible failures would most likely be the reason. It won't have a thing to do with a book that was written or the past failures at quarterback. It will be because of 2025 issues trying to cope with the third-toughest NFL schedule.
