Ben Roethlisberger Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Mike Tomlin After Steelers Coach Resigns

The Steelers franchise changed forever on Tuesday afternoon when longtime head coach Mike Tomlin announced he would be stepping down from his post after 19 non-losing seasons at the helm.

And although there had been plenty of talk throughout the regular season regarding Tomlin's possible departure, the coach's choice still came as a shock to the NFL community, as well as the Steelers players themselves, many of whom paid tribute to their coach on social media.

Among those salutes was one from retired franchise quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a message for his friend and former leader.

"Coach T, we got to spend 15 years together, and through the ups & downs it was a great ride," Roethlisberger wrote, alongside a photo collage of the two together. "Thank you for all you did for me and this team, and this community! You are a legend, and one of the greatest to do it! Here is to the next chapter - whatever that looks like. — Ben."

Roethlisberger was drafted by the Steelers in 2004, under then-coach Bill Cowher; Tomlin later took over in 2007. The pair then won a Super Bowl together during the 2008 season, and appeared in another. They would never replicate that same success again, though they did make it to the AFC conference championship for the 2016-17 season.

Roethlisberger would ultimately retire in 2022.

Speaking on his podcast late last year (and not long after "Fire Tomlin" chants broke out during Pittsburgh's loss to the Bills), Roethlisberger suggested that it might be "clean-house time" for the black and gold, and that a "fresh start" could be best for the longtime head coach.

He later clarified those comments to make clear he wasn't suggesting the Steelers make Tomlin's choice for him; rather, "that's just saying that, I think, Coach Tomlin, if he wants to move on, he has every right to want to move on," the QB emphasized. "Not that they should. It's up to him. And he's earned that right."

Ultimately, it sounds like that was exactly what happened; reports indicate that the choice to step down was Tomlin's alone.

"This organization has been a huge part of my life for many years, and it has been an absolute honor to lead this team," the coach said in a statement. "Coaching in Pittsburgh is unlike anywhere else, and I will always take great pride in having been a steward of this team."

As far as next moves go, Tomlin could retire from public life, get a media job, or perhaps try a stint coaching another team, among a myriad of options. If he does coach elsewhere, however, that probably will not happen right away.

