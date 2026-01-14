Steelers Players React to Mike Tomlin Stepping Down From Coaching Franchise

After 19 years, Mike Tomlin will no longer coach the Steelers. Within 24 hours of Pittsburgh’s playoff loss to the Texans, Tomlin informed president Art Rooney II and the team that he is stepping down as the franchise’s head coach.

It’s a monumental change for the Steelers, who have only had three head coaches since hiring Chuck Noll in 1969. Tomlin has served as their coach for nearly two decades, guiding them to a Super Bowl title and famously never recording a losing season along the way. Now, the Steelers are in search for a head coach for the first time since hiring Tomlin back in 2007.

According to Kimberly A. Martin, players were in “disbelief” over the news. Tomlin has long been revered by many players and has been one of the most respected figures during his coaching tenure. Later in the day, players like linebacker Nick Herbig, wide receiver Calvin Austin III and tight end Pat Freiermuth posted pictures with Tomlin to their Instagram stories as tributes to their former coach.

Linebacker Patrick Queen posted a picture of himself and Tomlin with a fingers crossed emoji and the message, “gave me the opportunity to lead.” Tight end Jonnu Smith wrote, “One of the greatest leaders indeed,” while safety Miles Killebrew said, “Cheers to a phenomenal run Coach. It has been an honor.”

Unlike John Harbaugh, who was fired last week after a similarly long run with the Ravens, Tomlin is not necessarily expected to land another head coaching job right away. Reports indicated that Tomlin is seeking a “reset” and could potentially even land a job in media.

With Tomlin out and numerous players set to hit free agency, a new era is set to begin in Pittsburgh this year. The Steelers have not won a playoff game in nearly a decade, and will now head in a new direction as Tomlin departs the franchise.

