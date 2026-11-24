The best race of the NFL season might not be a divisional battle, but the one for the AFC’s top seed.

On Monday night in waterlogged Northwest Stadium against the Commanders, the Bengals hoped to heat up the conversations about who will eventually end up where.

It seemed Cincinnati was on its way to another win after Evan McPherson drilled a go-ahead 56-yard field goal with less than a minute remaining, giving it a 20–19 lead. Then disaster struck. The Bengals allowed two explosive passing plays to Commanders receiver Antonio Williams that covered 64 yards, and Drew Stevens nailed a 26-yard field goal to give the Commanders the 22–20 win.

Jayden Daniels to Antonio Willliams again!



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For Cincinnati, it’s a crushing defeat. The Bengals could have gained on the Steelers in the AFC North, who lost Sunday to the Joe Milton–led Eagles. Instead, Cincinnati remains one game ahead of Pittsburgh and lost a half-game to the idle Browns. As for the overall AFC playoff picture , the Bengals could have moved a game ahead of the Jaguars, who beat them in Week 4. But the galling defeat puts both teams at 7–3, with Jacksonville holding the tiebreaker.

Instead of being in the thick of the battle for the AFC’s top seed, Cincinnati now needs almost everything to go right. The Bills sit in the No. 1 slot, holding a 9–1 mark. That’ll be tested on Thanksgiving night by the Chiefs, who are 8–2 and the fifth seed, losing a tiebreaker to the AFC West-leading Broncos, who are also 8–2 and riding a six-game winning streak. Then there’s Jacksonville and Cincinnati, both at 7–3 and needing a ton of help.

According to The Athletic ’s playoff simulator , the Bengals now have an 8% chance of being the No. 1 seed. Buffalo is at 45%, while the Broncos (25%) and Chiefs (16%) are in striking distance, especially since both still have head-to-head matchups with the Bills.

If there’s good news, it comes in the form of a soft schedule. While Buffalo is in the best position and Kansas City has the gravitas of a top-tier threat, considering the quarterback, coach and recent history, Denver and Cincinnati can’t be discounted for home-field advantage throughout the conference playoffs.

For the Bengals, earning the AFC’s only postseason bye would be a boon to their Super Bowl hopes. Cincinnati hasn’t had the AFC playoffs go through the Queen City since 1988, when MVP quarterback Boomer Esiason and the cutting-edge no-huddle offense led the Bengals to their second Super Bowl appearance.

Looking ahead, Cincinnati likely doesn’t have a single game remaining in which it won’t be favored. The toughest matchup will come in Week 14, when the Bengals welcome Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ league-leading offense. Otherwise, it’s two games against the Browns along with matchups with the Ravens, Colts, Saints and Panthers. While the NFL is a place where chaos reigns and surprises are around every corner, there’s a realistic world where Cincinnati runs the table and finishes 14–3.

Along with the cupcake schedule, the biggest reason to believe in the Bengals is under center. Burrow has been spectacular, leading the MVP race in many minds. Through 10 games, he has thrown for a league-high 29 touchdowns against only six interceptions, while pacing the NFL with 3,095 passing yards. Burrow has a real shot of a 5,000-yard, 50-touchdown season, something accomplished by only Peyton Manning and Mahomes.

Joe Burrow ➡️ Tee Higgins for the TD!



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Then there’s the top Cincinnati’s receiver combination of Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Only four teams in NFL history have ever had a pair of receivers combine for at least 3,000 yards in a season . With seven weeks to go, Chase and Higgins are on pace for 3,019 yards between them.

Still, the loss to Washington is a dagger. The Bengals almost certainly have to win all their remaining games. A loss to the Chiefs would make it unlikely they catch Kansas City, even with Mahomes & Co. still playing the Bills, 49ers and Rams. As for Buffalo, the Bengals have to hope it loses at least twice and likely three times, something that’s difficult to imagine but not impossible with the Chiefs, Bears, Packers and Broncos still on the slate.

As for the Broncos, they have a comical remaining schedule, with games against the Jets, Dolphins, Raiders and Chargers, including a game at Pittsburgh and a Christmas date at home against Buffalo.

Of course, Cincinnati’s other problem is that while the Bills-Chiefs and Bills-Broncos games mean someone loses, someone else wins that is currently ahead of the Bengals in the standings.

For a brief moment on Monday night, it appeared the Bengals escaped with a win. Instead, they suffered a devastating defeat, putting them at the mercy of other contenders not likely to lose very often.