Add Another Defensive Tackle to the List of Pre-Draft Visits for the Cincinnati Bengals
CINCINNATI – Add another defensive lineman to the list of pre-draft visits for the Cincinnati Bengals.
Per a report from The Draft Network, University of Toledo defensive tackle Darius Alexander had at least 10 pre-draft visits, including a stop at Paycor Stadium.
Hailing from the hometown of a couple of Bengals’ premium picks in Tyler Eifert and Jessie Bates, Alexander is a Fort Wayne, Ind. native who played 58 games in six seasons with the Rockets.
Toledo has had 10 players selected in the last eight drafts, and that trend is expected to continue with the 6-3 1/2, 305-pound Alexander, who recorded 7.5 sacks the last two seasons – and a 58-yard interception return for a touchdown.
The Athletic’s Dane Brugler lists Alexander as his No. 7 defensive tackle and No. 61 prospect overall.
Brugler writes, “Owns an NFL-ready frame, with long arms and big hands … Fluid big man with outstanding body control for his size to slip through gaps … Works well laterally to make plays up and down the line.”
Because of his long stint in college, Alexander will turn 25 in August.
Among the other weaknesses Brugler lists are “Didn't dominate in college to the level his talent suggests he should have … Rangy tackler, but he'll leave some production on the field when he plays too hot … Fights through traffic, but his rush plan often lacks cohesiveness.”
Pro Football Focus ranked Alexander as the No. 6 defensive tackle among players in the 2025 draft class.
His 33 total pressures ranked ninth.