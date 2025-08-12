B.J. Hill Updates Injury Progression With Eyes on Return to Bengals Lineup
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati is hoping to get B.J. Hill back to full strength soon so the veteran defensive tackle can help the defense rebound from last season. Hill's been dealing with a foot injury most of the offseason, but echoed a sense of optimism to the media on Tuesday.
Hill paired the words with action as he returned for drills inside the team's practice bubble.
"Yeah, for sure, I'm feeling good each and every day. It's a process that I go through," Hill told FOX 19's Jeremy Rauch. "I'm excited to be back with the guys, because running around with them, that gives me joy right there."
Hill lobbed credit to the training staff for his improvement. The veteran is trying to return the right way after signing a three-year, $33 million contract. It includes $16 million guaranteed.
"I'm feeling better. Each and every day is getting better. Shout out to the training staff for taking care of me because it's coming along very well," he said.
Hill had 56 tackles (seven for loss) and three sacks last season.
