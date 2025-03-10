All Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Signing B.J. Hill to New Three-Year Contract

Hill has spent the past four seasons in Cincinnati.

James Rapien

Dec 22, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Hill (92) celebrates a sack with defensive tackle Kris Jenkins Jr. (90) during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Hill (92) celebrates a sack with defensive tackle Kris Jenkins Jr. (90) during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are signing B.J. Hill to a three-year, $33 million contract according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The contract includes $16 million guaranteed.

Hill had 56 tackles (seven for loss) and three sacks last season. The Bengals signed him to a three-year, $30 million deal after the 2021 season. Now they get him back for similiar numbers.

Hill is a reliable piece of the defense. He's appeared in at least 15 games in each of his four seasons with the Bengals and played at least 70% of the defensive snaps in each of the past three years.

The veteran is now under contract for his age 30, 31 and 32 seasons.

He gives the Bengals a proven and durable defensive tackle that can help young guys like Kris Jenkins Jr. and McKinnley Jackson, but also play a significant amount of snaps on the field.

Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki was in the middle of his news conference when he was informed Hill had agreed to terms, causing him to pound the dais in excitement.

"Look at that. Look at that. Everybody's happy," he said.

"Obviously, the player he is, but I think even more importantly than that is the guy he is in the locker room, the leader he is," Gesicki added when asked why it made him so happy. "The city loves him, the fans love him, everybody in the locker room loves him. So that's a huge piece. That's super exciting to get back for the Bengals organization. I'm happy for B.J., I'm happy for his family and I'm sure that he was compensated well. So good for him."

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

'There's A Real Framework To Work Off Of' - Duke Tobin Dives Into Bengals Desire to Extend Ja'Marr Chase

Duke Tobin on Trey Hendrickson's Future With Bengals: 'He Has Earned a Pay Raise'

What Erick All's Injury Means for Bengals' Plans at Tight End in Free Agency and 2025 NFL Draft

Sources: Bengals Players 'Excited' About Defensive Coordinator Al Golden and Revamped Coaching Staff

Report: Arrests Made in Possible Relation to Joe Burrow Home Robbery

'He's an Expert Pass Pro Technician' - NFL World Reacts to Bengals New O-Line Coach Scott Peters

Former Bengals Coach Lou Anarumo Named Colts Defensive Coordinator

Legendary Bengals Coach Jim McNally Praises Offensive Line Hiring of Scott Peters

From Practice Squads to MMA to Cleveland and New England, Scott Peters' Journey Continues as Bengals O-Line Coach

Simple Quote Explains Bengals' Decision to Make Latest O-Line Coach Addition in Quest to Protect Joe Burrow

Bengals Fun Fact: Trio of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Cade York Finish 20-0

ESPN's Ben Solak Predicts Bengals Trade For Falcons Star Tight End Kyle Pitts

Related: Joe Burrow Sends ANOTHER Message to Bengals' Front Office

Cincinnati Bengals List of 2025 Opponents Finalized Ahead of Week 18 Season Finale

Best Player in Football: Joe Burrow Gets Ringing Endorsement for MVP Following Clutch Performance vs Denver Broncos

In Depth Look at Joe Burrow’s Case for NFL MVP Following Bengals’ Win Streak

'Sometime You Eat A S*** Sandwich' - Broncos CB Riley Moss Sums Up Outing Against Bengals, Tee Higgins

Playing on One Leg: Orlando Brown Jr. Shares Details of Broken Leg, His Ability to Play Through the Pain

Watch: Zac Taylor Tosses Out Game Balls Following Bengals’ Win Over Broncos in OT

Bengals WR Tee Higgins Talks Emotions, Gratitude and Mistakes After What Could Be His Final Home Game with Team

Listen: Radio Call of Tee Higgins’ Game-Winning Touchdown in Bengals’ Win Over Broncos

Ja’Marr Chase Breaks Another Bengals Record, Becomes All-Time Leader for Receptions in a Season

-----

Join the 53,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published |Modified
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

Home/News