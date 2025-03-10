Cincinnati Bengals Signing B.J. Hill to New Three-Year Contract
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are signing B.J. Hill to a three-year, $33 million contract according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The contract includes $16 million guaranteed.
Hill had 56 tackles (seven for loss) and three sacks last season. The Bengals signed him to a three-year, $30 million deal after the 2021 season. Now they get him back for similiar numbers.
Hill is a reliable piece of the defense. He's appeared in at least 15 games in each of his four seasons with the Bengals and played at least 70% of the defensive snaps in each of the past three years.
The veteran is now under contract for his age 30, 31 and 32 seasons.
He gives the Bengals a proven and durable defensive tackle that can help young guys like Kris Jenkins Jr. and McKinnley Jackson, but also play a significant amount of snaps on the field.
Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki was in the middle of his news conference when he was informed Hill had agreed to terms, causing him to pound the dais in excitement.
"Look at that. Look at that. Everybody's happy," he said.
"Obviously, the player he is, but I think even more importantly than that is the guy he is in the locker room, the leader he is," Gesicki added when asked why it made him so happy. "The city loves him, the fans love him, everybody in the locker room loves him. So that's a huge piece. That's super exciting to get back for the Bengals organization. I'm happy for B.J., I'm happy for his family and I'm sure that he was compensated well. So good for him."
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
'There's A Real Framework To Work Off Of' - Duke Tobin Dives Into Bengals Desire to Extend Ja'Marr Chase
Duke Tobin on Trey Hendrickson's Future With Bengals: 'He Has Earned a Pay Raise'
What Erick All's Injury Means for Bengals' Plans at Tight End in Free Agency and 2025 NFL Draft
Sources: Bengals Players 'Excited' About Defensive Coordinator Al Golden and Revamped Coaching Staff
Report: Arrests Made in Possible Relation to Joe Burrow Home Robbery
'He's an Expert Pass Pro Technician' - NFL World Reacts to Bengals New O-Line Coach Scott Peters
Former Bengals Coach Lou Anarumo Named Colts Defensive Coordinator
Legendary Bengals Coach Jim McNally Praises Offensive Line Hiring of Scott Peters
From Practice Squads to MMA to Cleveland and New England, Scott Peters' Journey Continues as Bengals O-Line Coach
Simple Quote Explains Bengals' Decision to Make Latest O-Line Coach Addition in Quest to Protect Joe Burrow
Bengals Fun Fact: Trio of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Cade York Finish 20-0
ESPN's Ben Solak Predicts Bengals Trade For Falcons Star Tight End Kyle Pitts
Related: Joe Burrow Sends ANOTHER Message to Bengals' Front Office
Cincinnati Bengals List of 2025 Opponents Finalized Ahead of Week 18 Season Finale
Best Player in Football: Joe Burrow Gets Ringing Endorsement for MVP Following Clutch Performance vs Denver Broncos
In Depth Look at Joe Burrow’s Case for NFL MVP Following Bengals’ Win Streak
'Sometime You Eat A S*** Sandwich' - Broncos CB Riley Moss Sums Up Outing Against Bengals, Tee Higgins
Playing on One Leg: Orlando Brown Jr. Shares Details of Broken Leg, His Ability to Play Through the Pain
Watch: Zac Taylor Tosses Out Game Balls Following Bengals’ Win Over Broncos in OT
Bengals WR Tee Higgins Talks Emotions, Gratitude and Mistakes After What Could Be His Final Home Game with Team
Listen: Radio Call of Tee Higgins’ Game-Winning Touchdown in Bengals’ Win Over Broncos
Ja’Marr Chase Breaks Another Bengals Record, Becomes All-Time Leader for Receptions in a Season
-----
Join the 53,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast