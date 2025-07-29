Bengals Kicker Evan McPherson Details 2024 Struggles, Adjustments For Future
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati is looking for a bounce-back season out of Evan McPherson this fall after the kicker ranked 37th leaguewide with a 72.7% field goal hit rate this most recent campaign.
The longtime Bengals kicker has been nails in the past, but admitted a pursuit of perfection may have thrown things off in 2024. Now, he's getting back to his booting roots.
"Yeah, it's funny. I feel like, as a professional athlete, you're always looking for perfection, but you've got to realize that you're never going to get it," McPherson said to reporters on Friday. "And so I was looking for the straighter ball flight, more consistent ball flight, rather than hit like a draw. And I found it in a certain technique, but I noticed that I wasn't as consistent. But it worked, like my third year. It worked really well, and then I continued trying to do it into my fourth, and I tweaked it a little bit, and it didn't really work out. So I'm at the point now where I'm going back to how I grew up learning how to kick. So I get all I need to focus on is kind of my target line, the wind, and my body just kind of does the rest."
McPherson had never been below 82% in his first three seasons as a Bengal, so there's no reason to believe he can't return to a Pro Bowl level as a 26-year-old.
The veteran is locked in on a contract extension and has the clear path to help Cincinnati's 4-7 record in one-score games last season.
Check out more on McPherson's offseason from Jay Morrison here.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!