Jermaine Burton Admits More Focus Needed As A Pro: 'I Could Lock In More On My Details'
CINCINNATI — Jermaine Burton lit up the preseason with 156 receiving yards and two touchdowns but still has a ways to go as a rookie. He dove into his growth with Bengals radio voice Dan Hoard on the Bengals Booth Podcast.
"I could've been better in how I've been handling my business in my preseason," Burton told Hoard. "I could lock in more on my details and the things that I did wrong, but it's all about how you handle it. It's all about what it means to you and I feel like I need to do a better job of showing how much this means to me."
All of this amidst comments during Thursday's game from Amazon's Al Michaels implying that Burton got caught sleeping in meetings (either in college or with the Bengals).
Burton did note to Hoard that he had a "smooth" preseason, so who knows when this sleeping incident happened that Michaels referred to. The rookie did not confirm anything like that in the interview.
"I just want to make the best of my NFL career," Burton said. "Any opportunity I get I just want to make a memory out of it."
Check out the full exchange below:
