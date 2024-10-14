All Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor Explains Why Jermaine Burton Was Inactive on Sunday vs New York Giants

The rookie wide receiver was inactive for the first time in his career.

James Rapien

Aug 10, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jermaine Burton (81) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Aug 10, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jermaine Burton (81) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Bengals rookie Jermaine Burton was inactive for Sunday's 17-7 win over the Giants. It was his first time being inactive this season.

Was there a reason why the young wide receiver was a healthy scratch?

"Absolutely nothing to read into," head coach Zac Taylor said. "That was just a week-to-week decision we made based one some things that could potentially happen with some of the game plan stuff."

The Bengals picked Burton in the third round (80th overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft. He has one catch for 47 yards this season.

"He's done a great job. He keeps approaching it the right way. We've got a lot of confidence growing in him. That's just a this week thing and we'll continue to make those decisions as we go, but there's nothing to read into there."

James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

