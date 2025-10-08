All Bengals

Chase Brown Tells Story Highlighting Joe Flacco's Football Mind

Flacco got his first Bengals practice in on Wednesday.

Russ Heltman

Detroit Lions cornerback Avonte Maddox (29) and middle linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) tackle Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) during the second half at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025.
CINCINNATI — Chase Brown got a first-hand look at Joe Flacco's football acumen on Wednesday. He told reporters at his locker that the veteran passer was like a robot reciting plays in today's huddles.

Flacco's first official practice with the team was this afternoon after getting traded from Cincinnati on Tuesday.

"Zac [Taylor] would read him a play, and then he'll pause for a second, and then he would recite the whole play perfectly," Brown told reporters about Flacco.

Bengals fans are hoping the 40-year-old has one last gasp of magic left in him after a putrid start to the season. He's posted the 31st-ranked ESPN QBR in four Cleveland starts (27.6) with a 58.1% completion rate and 2:6 TD-INT ratio.

Still, the new blood has energized the Bengals.

"I think new faces always come with new energy, no matter what. So, yeah, I guess you could say that," Brown noted.

Cincinnati will try to topple the Green Bay Packers as major underdogs this weekend in a road matchup at Lambeau Field. Getting Brown going would be a nice boost to those chances, as he averages a lowly 2.5 yards per carry this season entering the latest contest.

Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

