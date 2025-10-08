Chase Brown Tells Story Highlighting Joe Flacco's Football Mind
CINCINNATI — Chase Brown got a first-hand look at Joe Flacco's football acumen on Wednesday. He told reporters at his locker that the veteran passer was like a robot reciting plays in today's huddles.
Flacco's first official practice with the team was this afternoon after getting traded from Cincinnati on Tuesday.
"Zac [Taylor] would read him a play, and then he'll pause for a second, and then he would recite the whole play perfectly," Brown told reporters about Flacco.
Bengals fans are hoping the 40-year-old has one last gasp of magic left in him after a putrid start to the season. He's posted the 31st-ranked ESPN QBR in four Cleveland starts (27.6) with a 58.1% completion rate and 2:6 TD-INT ratio.
Still, the new blood has energized the Bengals.
"I think new faces always come with new energy, no matter what. So, yeah, I guess you could say that," Brown noted.
Cincinnati will try to topple the Green Bay Packers as major underdogs this weekend in a road matchup at Lambeau Field. Getting Brown going would be a nice boost to those chances, as he averages a lowly 2.5 yards per carry this season entering the latest contest.
