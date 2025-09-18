Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report: All Eyes on Banged-Up Defensive Stars
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have a couple more injuries that people are tracking this week, after Logan Wilson (ankle) and Cam Taylor-Britt (hamstring) tacked on some issues to start the week of practice. Wilson logged a full session on Thursday, but CTB did not practice and the CB room took another hit with a limited designation for DJ Turner II (hamstring).
Meanwhile, Shemar Stewart (ankle) did not practice, and Dylan Fairchild (shoulder) logged another full practice.
Stewart will likely not practice at all this week as he recovers from a sprained ankle. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor already confirmed that Stewart will not play this weekend due to the injury.
Everyone is rowing forward amidst the wreckage of Joe Burrow's toe injury in Week 2, including Jake Browning.
“We’ve tried to formulate it around Joe,” Taylor said about the offensive plan this season. “Now you make a few tweaks if they are things Jake feels like he’s better at, certain areas he wants to step into. We’re more than willing to do that. I’vealways been of the philosophy that if the quarterback works hard, you trust his opinion and you’re going to ask his opinion. If he believes in it, it has a higher chance of being successful. If he doesn’t believe in it, stay away from it. It doesn’t matter how much I like it.”
Cincinnati takes on the Minnesota Vikings Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
