Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report: Key Players Miss Practice Entering Weekend
CINCINNATI — The Bengals went through the second practice of Week 4 on Friday as they continue preparations for the Monday Night Football clash against Denver. There were no major changes to the report.
Tight end Noah Fant (concussion) and edge rusher Shemar Stewart did not practice as the rookie tracks toward not playing again this week. Cam Taylor-Britt (hamstring) logged another limited practice to start his climb back after missing Week 3 action.
"Shemar, again we'll see through the end of the week," Taylor said this week about the rookie. "It'd be a tough time for him this week, but we won't rule him out. I think Cam's doing pretty good, so we'll work him through a little stuff with the trainers to start and then work him through the week. And I think the extra day is helpful there."
Samaje Perine (finger) was a full participant in the Friday session, mirroring his Thursday status, and that should leave him ready to roll for Denver. Same with Dalton Risner (calf), who logged another full session.
"The entirety of the offense. It's all got to come together," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Thursday. "We've got to do a great job in all the phases of offense to help the run game hurt. We got to be great in the past game. We've got to be great with all the things to try to mirror that to give us our best chance."
Cincinnati takes on the Broncos at 8:15 p.m. ET Monday night.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI