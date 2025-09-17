Cincinnati Bengals New Starter Jake Browning Ranked Among Top NFL Backup Quarterbacks
CINCINNATI — ESPN's Seth Walder broke down his top 12 backup quarterbacks in the NFL amidst Joe Burrow's long-term toe injury and Jake Browning was right near the top. Walder ranked him second among all NFL backups, behind the Falcons' high-paid backup Kirk Cousins.
Browning has now won five of his eight NFL appearances and has shown himself to be efficient before in the Bengals offense.
"I'm not putting Browning here because he led the Bengals to victory Sunday after being thrust into the game for the injured Burrow, who is expected to be sidelined at least three months," Walder wrote. "I had Browning third in this exercise a year ago, thanks to his excellent play in place of Burrow in 2023. The sample was limited, but Browning had 283 dropbacks in seven starts and would have ranked 13th in QBR (60.8) and fifth in completion percentage over expectation (plus-3%) had he seen enough snaps to qualify.
"Of course, Browning is not without red flags. His performance in 2023 came with a low 6.1 air yards per attempt that would have ranked last among qualifying quarterbacks. He also took sacks at a high 9% rate. But like Burrow, Browning has the luxury of getting to throw to star receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. He also has the same drawback -- a leaky offensive line. But here's something to keep an eye on: Though the Bengals' offensive line has been consistently poor in pass block win rate during Burrow's tenure, it has fared much better blocking for Browning (60% vs. 49% with Burrow from 2023 to 2025). Is Browning (or Burrow) contributing to that discrepancy in some way? I don't know, but it's at least possible."
The Bengals added quarterback depth, but this is just another example that Browning doesn't need competition to come in and push him. There is no indication he won't start every game he's healthy for moving forward.
He's going to be the guy because he's earned that leash on the practice and playing field. Trading more valuable draft assets for someone to back Browning up makes no sense. Cousins is the only arguable upgrade, but he is set to make $90 million in cash over the 2026 and 2027 seasons.
The Bengals are trusting in Browning and hoping he can continue to be one of the top backup passers in the NFL.
