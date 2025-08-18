Report: Cincinnati Bengals Turned Down Significant Trade Offer for Trey Hendrickson This Offseason
CINCINNATI — The Bengals turned down a trade offer for Trey Hendrickson earlier this offseason that included a second round pick according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
"Back before the draft, the Bengals had an offer on the table that was a second-round pick and change," Pelissero said on Monday. "At that time, they weren't willing to engage with that. They wanted a first-rounder."
The Bengals are reportedly open to trading the NFL sack leader, even with their first regular season game just 20 days away.
"It is a complicated situation," Pelissero said. "We'll see if it advances, but I can tell you there are several teams over the past several days that have checked in with the Bengals. There have been talks. It's not anywhere close to a deal actually getting done."
Hendrickson is set to make $15.8 million in base salary this season. He led the NFL with 17.5 sacks last season and has 35 sacks over the past two years.
“Nothing’s really changed. Things are exactly the same," Hendrickson said last month after reporting for training camp. “Not only have I mentioned it multiple times this offseason, but also ownership has as well—our plans are not having to play on the current deal. That's something we have a common goal to get to. That's the plan moving forward. No distractions. I am excited to be here. I think it's great seeing the brotherhood that's in here."
Will They Trade Trey?
The Bengals are offering Hendrickson a contract in the $35 million per year range, but the deal lacks guarantees the star pass rusher is looking for.
Will the Bengals take less than they want in a trade for Hendrickson or give the star pass rusher more money upfront to offset the lack of guaranteed money?
The clock is ticking. The Bengals play the Browns in the regular season opener on Sunday, Sept. 7 in Cleveland.
Check out Pelissero's full report here.
