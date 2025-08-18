All Bengals

Report: Cincinnati Bengals Turned Down Significant Trade Offer for Trey Hendrickson This Offseason

Wow. Should the Bengals have taken this deal?

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) directs a drill during a preseason training camp practice in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, July 31, 2025.T
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) directs a drill during a preseason training camp practice in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, July 31, 2025.T / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals turned down a trade offer for Trey Hendrickson earlier this offseason that included a second round pick according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

"Back before the draft, the Bengals had an offer on the table that was a second-round pick and change," Pelissero said on Monday. "At that time, they weren't willing to engage with that. They wanted a first-rounder."

The Bengals are reportedly open to trading the NFL sack leader, even with their first regular season game just 20 days away.

"It is a complicated situation," Pelissero said. "We'll see if it advances, but I can tell you there are several teams over the past several days that have checked in with the Bengals. There have been talks. It's not anywhere close to a deal actually getting done."

Hendrickson is set to make $15.8 million in base salary this season. He led the NFL with 17.5 sacks last season and has 35 sacks over the past two years.

“Nothing’s really changed. Things are exactly the same," Hendrickson said last month after reporting for training camp. “Not only have I mentioned it multiple times this offseason, but also ownership has as well—our plans are not having to play on the current deal. That's something we have a common goal to get to. That's the plan moving forward. No distractions. I am excited to be here. I think it's great seeing the brotherhood that's in here."      

Will They Trade Trey?

The Bengals are offering Hendrickson a contract in the $35 million per year range, but the deal lacks guarantees the star pass rusher is looking for.

Will the Bengals take less than they want in a trade for Hendrickson or give the star pass rusher more money upfront to offset the lack of guaranteed money?

The clock is ticking. The Bengals play the Browns in the regular season opener on Sunday, Sept. 7 in Cleveland.

Check out Pelissero's full report here.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

-----

Join the 57,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

feed

Published
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

Home/News