Cleveland Browns Star Calls Out Bengals Offensive Line, Ja'Marr Chase Responds
CINCINNATI — A heated rivalry off the bat has the Bengals and Browns exchanging words in the media ahead of Sunday's season opener in Cleveland. Browns safety Grant Delpit is convinced Cleveland's defensive front will beat up the Bengals, catching the ear of Ja'Marr Chase.
"You should see them boys get off the ball, man, it's crazy, the progress of Zay [Isaiah Mcguire], Alex Wright, of course, you know what Myles [Garrett] does. The stuff that Mason [Graham] is doing on the inside, the stuff that 96 [Maliek Collins] is doing, the savvy vet. So it's going to be a tough day for the Bengals O-Line for sure."
"Okay, Nice to know," Chase said about Delpit's comments in his Thursday media session
Cincinnati's top offensive player is used to hearing trash talk from his LSU brethren. Delpit and Chase have a relationship dating back before either played in the NFL. They won a national championship together with the Tigers.
"Me and him damn near cousins if I'm being completely honest," Chase said. "So me and him always used to hang out. We always was around each other at LSU. That's why we get on the field and we talk trash to each other immediately. So it's always fun going against him, and we know each other so well."
The biggest mauler on that Browns line may be hampered entering Sunday's game after Garrett popped up with a hip injury. Meanwhile, Cincinnati has a healthy offensive line entering Friday's practice.
