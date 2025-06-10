Contract Idea: What Cincinnati Bengals Should Offer Star Pass Rusher Trey Hendrickson
CINCINNATI — Bengals star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson isn't attending mandatory minicamp this week.
It's the least surprising news of the offseason.
Hendrickson, fresh off of a 17.5 sack season, wants a new contract. The All-Pro pass rusher has made it clear throughout the offseason.
From doing interviews at Super Bowl radio row to surprising everyone and showing up for a Bengals practice last month, the 30-year-old has made it known that he has no intentions on playing on the one-year, $16 million he has left on his contract.
"I want Trey on our football team. He's under contract," Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin said in February. "We're looking to we're looking to pay him for what we believe will be really good future years and we see him as not falling off in his career. And, you know, so we're that's why we're actively trying [to pay him]."
Since then, the Bengals have given Hendrickson permission to seek a trade, opted to keep the star pass rusher, but haven't paid him.
So how does this get resolved?
The Bengals should offer Hendrickson a two-year, $76 million extension. He's set to make $16 million in base salary this season. Bump that up to $28 million in salary with a fat signing bonus to sweeten the deal.
Hendrickson would be under contract for two more seasons following the 2025 campaign at $64 million total.
Sound scary for the the Bengals?
It shouldn't. The deal should be structured to give them an easy out after the 2026 season if Hendrickson doesn't continue to play at a high level.
He's 30 years old, but he's also playing the best football of his career. Hendrickson has 35 sacks over the past two seasons, which leads the NFL.
A two-year, $76 million extension gives Hendrickson the money he's seeking and some long-term security, but it also gives the Bengals a chance to get out of the deal before the 2027 campaign.
If he has a great year in 2025 and 2026, then they can keep him around for the final year of his contract.
This is the type of contract that should [and likely would] appease all sides.
Hendrickson gets a raise this season and knows he'll be in Cincinnati for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, the Bengals end the contract headache with their third-best player and can hit the ground running in training camp without any major contract questions.
The Bengals should be in win-now mode. They have plenty of cap space. They have plenty of cash. A win-now team would get a deal done with their top pass rusher.
The clock is ticking. This needs to be done before training camp starts next month.