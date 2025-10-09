Dax Hill Gets Mic'd Up During Bengals Battle Against Detroit
CINCINNATI — Bengals cornerback Dax Hill got the Mic'd Up duties this past weekend in Cincinnati's 37-24 loss to the Detroit Lions.
Hill finished the game with five tackles as Cincinnati went down for the third consecutive game. Now, they are turning to Joe Flacco to try to right the ship and keep the season afloat over the next few months.
"I don't know him personally. Only met him once before he came here, but he knows the game so well," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said about Flacco on Wednesday after Cincinnati traded for the 40-year-old veteran. "Played against him, I don't know how many times, a lot of times, and so very comfortable with his style, concepts he's been good at, things that fit us, that we do. A lot of the terminology there's a bunch of carryover, more so than I would have anticipated. So feel like we can get him up to speed quickly."
Cincinnati's next contest is Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on the road against Green Bay. Check out Hill's full Mic'd Up stint below:
