Ja'Marr Chase Going Through Chemistry Crash Course With Joe Flacco As New Bengals Quarterback
CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase has a new quarterback to get in sync with this week. Joe Flacco is taking the starting reins from Jake Browning in an effort to get the offense off the mat.
A big part of that is finding a way to more consistently get Chase and Tee Higgins the ball. Flacco got let down by his Browns receivers in Cleveland, who caused a couple of his six interceptions, and currently have the lowest receiving grade in the NFL on Pro Football Focus, while Cincinnati is 19th.
Still, Chase and Higgins have combined for just 532 receiving yards and five touchdowns through five weeks. Getting them going is imperative to getting this Bengals train back on the tracks.
"One of the greatest quarterbacks who's ever played, but it's good getting him out there," Chase said on Thursday. "We had some good reps today on offense. He calls the plays a little fast, so that was something new, but he's pretty smooth."
Chase is coming off a six-catch, 111-yard outing that included two touchdowns. Cincinnati may need a similar performance if it's going to pull off one of the biggest upsets in the NFL this season by point spread (Cincinnati is a 14-point betting underdog in this weekend's game).
"Come in and do his job," Chase said about expectations for Flacco. "We're not asking him to do the unbearable, come in and do your job. Get get the first down, get the ball moving, keep the chain moving, and get it to the players."
All in all, Cincinnati made a move when they had to and Chase appreciates that from the front office.
"We got a chance," Chase said about the move. "Defense is doing a good enough job to help us out. Our playmakers got to make plays in space. That's what they've [the front office] have seen. That's what they wanted to keep going. They are just giving us an opportunity to make more of those plays out there."
It all kicks off on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI