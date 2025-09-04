Ja'Marr Chase Makes Big Declaration Following Latest Bengals Training Camp
CINCINNATI — The Bengals threw a wrench in the training camp structure from years past, sparking a jolt to the competition level. Star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase certainly thinks so after discussing his latest lead-up to an NFL season.
Chase declared it one of most competitive training camps of his career.
"This year's camp for me, to my knowledge, I just feel like it's been more competitive than most camps for me, just with the defense, the DBS. I don't know why, but this camp felt a little more like that," Chase noted.
The league's top wide receiver entering the season is feeling a tad more worn down physically than he did last year after no camp, but the mental acumen has never been sharper as he primes for the long, grueling run.
A top-five player in the NFL 100, Chase just wants to win a Super Bowl.
"I think I'm in a better headspace because I don't have to deal with it no more," Chase noted about being locked into a long-term contract long before the season. "But that's the only thing that really gets you out of your headspace. You know what I'm saying? But other than that. I'm fine man. I feel perfectly fine. I'm happy to be at practice, happy to be back around the guys."
Chase posted a rare triple-crown receiving season in 2024, while being tied for second in the NFL among wide receivers with 10 drops. Cut that way down, and 2,000 receiving yards could be on the table.
"I mean, overall, we all had a good camp," Chase said. "I think this camp, in general, was a great camp for the team, not just an individual person. I think it was great for the team, great focus, great effort for everybody, you know. So I feel like we all got better this year."
