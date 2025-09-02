Cincinnati Bengals Stars Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase Ranked Among Leagues Best in NFL Top 100
CINCINNATI — Bengals stars Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase were ranked among the NFL's best players on Monday night when the league released the top 10 players in their annual top 100 rankings.
Burrow was sixth in the the NFL top 100 rankings. The Bengals star quarterback led the league in passing yards (4,918), passing touchdowns (43) and completions (460) last season.
He won the Comeback Player of the Year Award for the second time and was arguably the most valuable player for the majority of the 2025 season—leading the Bengals to a 9-8 record, despite a plethora of issues on defense and in the trenches.
Burrow has been ranked in the NFL top 100 four times. He was 21st in 2022, sixth in 2023, 39th last season and is sixth this year.
Chase is ahead of Burrow this year, finishing fourth in the NFL top 100 rankings. He won the Triple Crown last season when he led the NFL in receptions (127), receiving yards (1,708) and receiving touchdowns.
Chase has also been ranked in the top 100 four times. He was 21st in 2022, 39th in 2023, 45th last season and fourth last year.
The Bengals signed Burrow to a long-term extension prior to the 2023 campaign. They signed Chase to a four-year extension last season.
Couple that with Tee Higgins' extension and the Bengals have one of, if not the best trio in the NFL.
"We want to be explosive. We want to put pressure on the defense. There's no three better players that showcase that than those three," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said last week when asked about Burrow, Chase and Higgins. "When they line up, all eyes are on them. When Tee and Ja'Marr are going through pre-game warmups, everybody on the other sideline is looking at them. They're watchingJoe. You watch the other quarterback coaches, the coordinator, they are watchingJoethrow the ball, so we don't take that for granted."
Check out videos of Chase and Burrow below:
