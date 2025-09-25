Jake Browning Ready to Bounce Back Against Broncos Following Historic Cincinnati Bengals Loss
CINCINNATI — Jake Browning is flushing the brutal Bengals showing from this past weekend, all while the focus shifts to Monday night and the latest AFC matchup with Denver.
Browning has five interceptions through two outings and is trying to toe the line between aggressive and reckless after a 48-10 loss.
"I think you really narrow them down, like, 'Okay, it was a bad throw, bad decision. What led to it? What is the takeaway?' And I think that's what I did after the last game and really the game before too," Browning said on Thursday. "Some of my aggressive throws were when we were moving the ball, too. There are multiple other ones where that's an aggressive throw, but it was one of our only explosives of the game, and so trying to toe that line is difficult, and you don't want to hamstring yourself or put yourself in handcuffs, just don't mess up, because you're not gonna play well."
Browning is now 4-4 all-time as a starter, but did lead Cincinnati to a win off the bench in Week 2. He's shown enough skill to find that right mix and has an extra day to keep fine-tuning things.
The veteran has a 50.2 overall ESPN QBR right now (19th in NFL), and sits 23rd amongst QBs in EPA+CPOE composite on rbsdm.com. Numbers that took a big hit from Sunday's 140-yard passing performance with two picks.
"I watch some other quarterbacks, and it's like guys miss throws and guys make bad reads, but they find a way for their bad plays to be incompletions," Browning detailed. "And I think when you look at my film as a whole, so far, there's been a lot of good and there's been not a significant amount of bad, but my bad plays are detrimental to the team in the form of turnovers, and so I need to find a way to either throw the ball away, with just incompletions and live to fight another day. I think that was kind of the main takeaway from that."
Cincinnati is traveling for the third time this season and likely won't get the same kicking breaks that the Browns offered up three weeks ago.
The Broncos have struggled mightily on offense with Bo Nix leading the way, ranking worse than Browning in both QB metrics listed above. The road team can take advantage of that, but it's not going to happen in another turnover fest.
Browning's first career battle against Denver kicks off at 8:15 ET on Monday.
