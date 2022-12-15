CINCINNATI — The Bengals have won five-straight games for the first time since 2015. They've been consistent on offense throughout the streak, but Joe Burrow thinks they can be even better.

“I think we have another level on offense we can find," Burrow said on Wednesday. "Just find some more explosives here in the next couple of weeks. Get that rolling a little bit. I just think there’s another level as a team we can find.”

Cincinnati battles the Buccaneers at 4:25 p.m. ET this Sunday.

The Bengals are averaging 25.8 points-per-game, which is seventh in the NFL. They're averaging 29.8 points during their five game winning streak.

They've also made this run, despite not having Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Joe Mixon on the field at the same time. One or more of the quartet has been out due to an injury over the past five games.

"Guys are putting in the work behind the scenes that maybe you don’t see," Burrow said. "It’s coming to light. Guys like Samaje (Perine) and Trenton and Chris and Trayveon. Those guys have clearly been putting in the work, whether their opportunity came or not, it has the last couple of weeks and it’s shown up.”

