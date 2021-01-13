NewsAll Bengals+
Search

One Year Ago Today Joe Burrow Dropped the Mic Before Leading LSU Past Clemson

QB1 talks the talk and walks the walk
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow led LSU past Clemson 42-25 in the National Championship game one year ago today. 

Before the Tigers took the field, the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner called his shot. 

Watch the video and highlights of the game below. 

You May Also Like:

Joe Burrow Shares Thoughts on Potential Reunion With Ja'Marr Chase

Joe Mixon Gives His Thoughts on the Bengals' Draft

Joe Burrow Chimes in on the 2019 LSU vs. 2020 Alabama Debate

Bengals to interview Former Pro Bowler For Defensive Line Coaching Job

WATCH: Joe Burrow on His Health, the Bengals' Future and Zac Taylor

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow James on Twitter: @JamesRapien
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook

Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates with the National Championship trophy after beating the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

One Year Ago Today Joe Burrow Dropped the Mic Before Leading LSU Past Clemson

Taylor Moton, Joe Thuney
GM Report

Two Potential Bengals Targets to be Paid More Than Expected in Free Agency

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Former football head coach Urban Meyer on the sidelines of Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit:
News

Another NFL Team Has Joined the Jaguars in Pursuit of Urban Meyer

Feb 27, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (QB07) and Louisiana State Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow (QB02) watch from the sidelines during the 2020 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

PFF Ranks Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa's Outlook Moving Forward

Mike Brown, Zac Taylor, Duke Tobin
GM Report

The Bengals Can't Do the Bare Minimum This Offseason

Sep 27, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks for a receiver in the end zone against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
News

Podcast: Burrow's Progress, the Latest Coaching News and a Look at the Bengals' Cap Space

Ja'Marr Chase, Kyle Pitts
GM Report

Bengals Pass on Joe Burrow's Former Teammate in Latest Mock Draft

Nov 22, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) stands on the field during warmups prior to the Bengals' game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

A Breakdown of What the Next Few Months Will Look Like for Joe Burrow