One Year Ago Today Joe Burrow Dropped the Mic Before Leading LSU Past Clemson

QB1 talks the talk and walks the walk

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow led LSU past Clemson 42-25 in the National Championship game one year ago today.

Before the Tigers took the field, the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner called his shot.

Watch the video and highlights of the game below.

