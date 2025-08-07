Joe Burrow Named Among Best College Football Quarterbacks This Century
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow carried over his legendary run at LSU into an elite NFL career so far. It's hard to argue anyone else this century has played the position better than Burrow at the college level.
Sports Illustrated's Bryan Fischer joined that thinking this week by naming Burrow the best college quarterback of the century so far.
"The orchestrator of college football’s greatest ever offense in 2019, Burrow made the leap from little-known backup with the Buckeyes to putting a ring on it with the Tigers as the ever-cool Joe Burreaux," Fischer wrote. "Incredibly tough in the pocket, he would sit back and shred opposing defenses if they gave him so much as a slight opening at any level. Burrow won the Heisman Trophy with the highest percentage of points ever on his way to setting the NCAA record for single-season yardage and the FBS mark for touchdowns responsible for."
The stellar, undefeated, Heisman-Trophy season in 2019 vaulted Burrow into clear No. 1 pick status in the NFL Draft. He's gone on to take Cincinnati to its first Super Bowl appearance this century.
He ranked above legends like Cam Newton, Vince Young, Tim Tebow, and Matt Leinart in this exercise. Division rival Lamar Jackson ranked sixth on the list. Check out the full look at the sport's best passers this century here.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI