Joe Burrow Notes Louisiana Fans 'More Passionate' Than Ohio Football Fans
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow has a high affinity for Ohio football fans, but he doesn't think they are quite as crazy as Louisiana fans in the bayou.
Burrow dove into the comparison with Complex Sports.
"That's a tough one," Burrow said in the clip. "I would say Louisiana's fans are more passionate. Louisiana fans, there's not as much to cheer for. You have the Saints and you have the Tigers, and in Ohio, you can spread yourself a little more thin."
Burrow did tip the weather cap to Ohio.
"I like seasons, so I would say Ohio has better weather. More variety in clothing that you can wear. It's not the same every day," Burrow noted.
Check out the full comparison video below.
