Three Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals' 37-17 Loss to Philadelphia Eagles
CINCINNATI — The Bengals lost to the Eagles 37-17 on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. Cincinnati is 3-5 on the season and 0-4 at home this year.
Here are three takeaways from the loss:
Not Good Enough
Joe Burrow summed up the loss and the first eight games of the season during his postgame press conference.
“We’re not good enough," Burrow said on multiple occasions.
They haven't been good enough. The offense turned the ball over three times in the second half. The defense forced one punt and didn't force a turnover. They missed a field goal that would've given them a double digit lead in the second quarter.
The Bengals weren't good enough on Sunday in any area and that's a theme that we've seen throughout the first eight games of the season.
Can things change? Is there still time to right the ship?
"We’ve just got to take responsibility for how we’re playing individually," Burrow said. "You’ve just got to focus on what you can do better to help your team win. I don’t think anybody was good enough today."
No Tee, BIG Problem
The Bengals didn't have Tee Higgins on Sunday due to a quad injury after he popped up on the injury report on Friday.
Soft tissue injuries are nothing new for the 25-year-old. Higgins has missed seven games due to hamstring/quad injuries in his career. The Bengals are 1-6 in those games. Thanks to our good buddy Jay Morrison for the stat. Cincinnati is also 1-3 in games when Higgins has left the game early due to a hamstring injury.
The No. 2 wide receiver matters in this offense. It matters a lot. And they simply aren't getting enough production from that spot when Higgins is out. It was a problem long before Sunday's game and remains a major issue that they'll likely have to address this offseason—even if Higgins is somehow on the roster in 2025.
Money Mac
Evan McPherson has missed three-straight field goal attempts of 50 or more yards. He cannot continue to struggle. This team isn't good enough to overcome his struggles.
They need Money Mac to be money for the rest of the season. His recent misses are a big enough trend to mention and it can't continue if they're going to climb out of the whole they're in and make a postseason run.
