Joe Burrow Seemingly Not Impressed by Ja'Marr Chase's Latest Accomplishment
CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase had some fun with his quarterback when it came to the Madden 26 ratings. Chase is the Bengals' first player ever rated 99 overall, but Burrow didn't seem to really care.
His thoughts echo the ultimate importance of these fake game ratings, but it's still cool to see a Bengals player recognized for their greatness.
"I beat you," Chase said to Burrow, who responded with a simple, "Nice."
Chase noted how much he loves to work on his craft last week.
"I love to work. I'm a workaholic. I love working. Joe asked me today, 'Am I tired? I said, 'Call the play while I'm tired,' because at the end of the day, when it's the fourth quarter and I'm tired, they're not gonna ask me, 'am I tired?'" Chase drove home last week. "It's just all about how hard you could push yourself. And then today, especially days like this, so as long as you get 1% better each day, that's how you're gonna improve."
Chase has improved each year of his career, and his Madden ranking is no different following the first NFL season with 1,700-plus receiving yards and 17-plus touchdowns. Check out the full exchange with Burrow in the Bengals locker room below:
