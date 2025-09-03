Legendary NFL Quarterback Puts Joe Burrow in Exclusive Group
CINCINNATI — Legendary NFL quarterback Joe Montana appeared on The Pat McAfee Show this week and named Joe Burrow among the QBs he'd want to start a franchise with.
Burrow, Brock Purdy, Justin Herbert, Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen, and Justin Herbert all got the Pro Football Hall of Famer's blessing. A strong endorsement from a four-time Super Bowl champion and the quarterback many considered the greatest to ever do it before Tom Brady stacked up his accolades.
"I'm thinking I'm taking the guy in Buffalo, Josh Allen," Montana began. "Joe Burrow's another guy I like a lot, and, believe it or not, I like the guy with the Chargers, Justin Herbert. I think they've kind of gone by the wayside there. But I just like the way all those three guys are wired."
Burrow has a prior relationship with Montana after the two joined forces for a Guinness ad campaign in recent years. They also share the "Joe Cool" nickname.
Oddly enough, only Jalen Hurts has won a Super Bowl among his choices, another sign of how dominant Patrick Mahomes has been in his career. Montana didn't pick him because of age, but he'd obviously be in there if not. The AFC Championship game has featured him or Tom Brady 14 consecutive times, dating back to the 2011 title game between Pittsburgh and New York.
