'People Feed Off My Emotion in a Positive Way' - Joe Burrow Growing as a Leader After Bengals' Slow Start
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow was clearly frustrated during the Bengals' 41-24 win over the Raiders.
He voiced his opinion on the sideline and didn't shy away from making his feelings know in his postgame press conference.
"Maybe my demeanor could be a little better sometimes," Burrow said with a smile on Tuesday afternoon.
Burrow is playing as well as any quarterback in the NFL. He's completed 70.2% of his passes for 2,242 yards, 20 touchdowns and just four interceptions. Despite his stellar play, the Bengals started the season 1-4.
Burrow called their matchup against the Raiders a "must-win," then went out there and completed his first 15 passes, tied a career-high with five touchdown passes and was still angry after the game.
"Maybe I could have not let my emotions show quite as much, but it's also something that I've tried to do more," Burrow said. "I know people in the locker room have wanted me to do a little more, whether good or bad, but you can't. I don't think, at least, I can't show my emotion positively. And then when things don't go well, not let that be known as well."
Tom Brady played with that emotion, especially once he established himself as one of the NFL's best quarterbacks. Peyton Manning played with that fire and drive.
Neither guy would shy away from yelling at their teammates or voicing their displeasure if something wasn't going well.
"That's the standard he has, the standard he has set for the team," Ja'Marr Chase said. "His accomplishments and the greatness level he wants to achieve, he hasn't achieved yet, that's why he upholds himself to those standards.
"That's always been him. He's always been that type of guy to hold himself to a standard. He's just doing it more vocally now."
Burrow is clearly being more vocal and he looks comfortable in that role, but that doesn't mean he's going to have a short fuse every week.
"It’s a give and take. I know that people feed off of my emotion in a positive way," Burrow said. "It is tough for me, as a quarterback I think I play my best when I’m like this [even tempered]. I’m not up and down and pissed and then happy and all that. I play my best when I am even keeled. I am going to pick my spots where I need to say something whether positive or negative at the same time balance what I need to do to go out there and play great."
Burrow is certainly playing great. The Bengals need that to continue if they're going to have a chance to upset the Ravens on Thursday Night Football.
