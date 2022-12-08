CINCINNATI — Bengals rookie guard Cordell Volson is having a solid opening NFL season. PFF took notice of his play on Sunday against the Chiefs. Volson performed very well in the face of defensive lineman Chris Jones, one of the best interior defenders in the NFL.

"Volson had his highest-graded game of the season on Sunday in a massive win over the Chiefs," Mike Renner wrote. "He didn’t allow a single pressure on 42 pass-blocking snaps and finished with a 77.2 run-blocking grade."

The 2022 fourth-round pick is outpacing early expectations in Cincinnati. He's helped solidify the interior along with Alex Cappa and Ted Karras. It hasn't always been pretty, but Volson's is an upgrade over Jackson Carman.

Volson has a 55.9 overall PFF grade this season but has allowed just four sacks and committed only four penalties. All while playing the ninth-most snaps among guards (824).

Meanwhile, Cincinnati's 2021 second-round pick has been completely wiped away from this team's 2022 offensive plans.

Carman's played seven total snaps this season, all on special teams.

The Bengals clash with Cleveland at 1 p.m ET this Sunday on CBS.

