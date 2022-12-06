National Analysts Heap Praise On Bengals Following Win Over Chiefs

CINCINNATI — The Bengals injected rocket fuel into their 2022 season on Sunday, and the national media is taking notice. Cincinnati was the talk of the town on Monday following their 27-24 win over the Chiefs.

Things started with noted Bengals' believer Dan Orlovsky breaking down Joe "The Answer" Burrow on ESPN's Get Up.

"He's always got the answer," Orlovsky said about Burrow. "He's Allen Iverson, essentially. The Answer. Whatever question the defense is going to ask him, he knows exactly what the answer is."

His co-worker Mina Kimes had similar things to say on NFL Live and she thinks the Bengals are better this year than they were during the 2021 season.

"What they're doing now is sustainable," Kimes said about the team. "It's why I think they're better than they were last year. So a big reason why a lot of folks, myself included, thought the Bengals' offense might regress at the beginning of this season was last year.

"They basically feasted on go balls to Ja'Marr Chase, single high coverage, and the blitz and everyone knew defenses wouldn't do that, including Joe Burrow against him to begin the season. And they struggled against Cover 2 sort of split safety looks the first few weeks of the season, but they worked through it, and what you saw in this game is a fully evolved versatile Bengals offense one that is content to get those yards after the catch."

Up & Adams Host Kay Adams ruled the jungle last season and never lost faith in the Bengals. She left her role on Good Morning Football in the offseason but still heard all of the Bengals slander.

"I'm happy with this," Adams said on her new show. "I'm happy with everything that's going on with the Bengals. They come away with a dramatic and emphatic 27-24 win over the Chiefs, again three zip is hard to do. It is hard to do, three zip is hard to do here. it is hard to do in that matchup going back to last year. This is a statement from this team that this was not a one-year wonder or a fun Cinderella story, and I heard it all off-season.

"I wasn't even on sports television. I was in Africa, I was hearing everybody saying, 'Ehh one-year wonder.'. Sorry, sorry, Buffalo. Sorry, Kansas City, but Cincinnati is not going anywhere. Sorry, Ravens and they're going to be a huge factor in the AFC once again and where they should be, and what jumped out to me yesterday was the sheer confidence this team showed down the stretch."

Finally, NFL Network insider Peter Schrager had glowing comments for Joe Burrow on Good Morning Football. Schrager doesn't know if any team can beat this version of the Bengals.

"I don't know if any team is beating the Bengals if the Bengals play like they've been playing the last two weeks," Schrager said. "I mean, that's not a big enough sample size because they have rattled off wins, and they blew out the Panthers. I'm talking about the last two weeks. Let's start off with yesterday. Joe Burrow was the best quarterback in football yesterday, and I know Derek Carr might have put up better numbers.

"I know Jalen Hurts might have won another big game and had beautiful passes to A.J. Brown. Joe Burrow, what he did in big moments. Third down, coolest customer. Was better than Mahomes yesterday when it mattered most and delivered more. It's the third straight time he's done that. I don't want to face the Bengals in January. I don't."

The entire league is on notice after Cincinnati continued winning on Sunday. Now, they need to take full control of the AFC North over the next month to set themselves up for another Super Bowl run.

