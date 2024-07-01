PFF Ranks Bengals Offensive Line 21st in NFL
CINCINNATI — The Bengals continued to add on the offensive line this offseason to beef up Joe Burrow's protection, but PFF isn't sold on the front being good in 2024. The unit checked in at No. 21 on the site's 1-32 ranking.
Cincinnati added Amarius Mims and Trent Brown after losing Jonah Williams this offseason.
"The Bengals double-dipped at offensive tackle this offseason, signing Trent Brown in free agency and selecting Georgia's Amarius Mims in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft," Zoltán Buday wrote. "But the unit also needs left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to get back to his old form. The former Chiefs and Ravens lineman earned a career-low 66.1 PFF grade in 2023 which ranked just 45th among offensive tackles."
Burrow is getting sacked 2.84 times per game so far in his NFL career.
