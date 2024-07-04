PFF Ranks Cincinnati Bengals Secondary 14th in NFL
CINCINNATI — The Bengals secondary went through a rough 2023 season, but changes were made and PFF views them as the 14th-best NFL secondary entering training camp.
Cincinnati could have a completely brand-new starting duo at safety.
"The Bengals' defense took a step back in 2023, as they made some significant changes at the safety position," John Kosko wrote. "Not happy with the results, the team added safety Geno Stone in free agency and brought back Vonn Bell, who should complement Jordan Battle, who finished the season as the eighth-highest-graded safety in the league. Cornerback Mike Hilton (80.4 coverage grade) returns, as does Cam Taylor-Britt (70.3), so a bounce-back year for the unit could be in the cards."
Cincinnati's secondary was the third highest-ranked in the AFC North, with Pittsburgh trailing the crew at No. 23.
