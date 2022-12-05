Playoff Picture: Bengals Continue Gaining Ground On AFC's Top Seeds

CINCINNATI — Sunday's 27-24 win over the Chiefs nearly gave Cincinnati the outright lead in the AFC North. Alas, the lowly Broncos blew a six-point lead to the Tyler Huntley-led Ravens to keep a tie at the top of the division.

Still, Cincinnati boosted their playoff odds once again and is now the top Wild Card team in the AFC as the fifth seed. The Bengals are the five-seed over Miami (8-4) due to their head-to-head win over the Dolphins back in September.

Cincinnati now has a 90% chance to make the playoffs and a 43% chance to win the AFC North.

Baltimore still holds the tiebreaker over Cincinnati with an H2H win, but the Bengals control their destiny for at least the two-seed and a North title. They'd have one more win over Baltimore in that case by season's end (13-4, 12-5) and hold tiebreakers over every AFC division winner.

One more loss by K.C., and they'd control their path to a first-round bye. Still, they need five more wins to get there, making Sunday against the Browns a big one.

According to FiveThirtyEight, if Cincinnati gets to 2-3 in the division on Sunday, they'll have a 97% chance to make the playoffs and a 50% chance to win the division.

