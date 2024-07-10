All Bengals

Sports Illustrated Names Bengals Safety Jordan Battle as Team's Most Underrated Player

Cincinnati has a new hierarchy at this position.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals safety Jordan Battle (27) celebrates after an interception in the first quarter of the NFL game between Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals safety Jordan Battle (27) celebrates after an interception in the first quarter of the NFL game between Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Bengals safety Jordan Battle earned some praise from Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr as the offseason winds down.

He has Battle slotted as Cincinnati's most underrated player.

"Honestly, backup QB Jake Browning would’ve been a good pick here if we’re being honest," Orr wrote. "Alas. The Pro Football Writers’ of America named Battle to its All-Rookie team this offseason, which was a fine nod for a player who, I think, is absolutely necessary to surviving in the AFC North. When you ask a defense for a theoretical show of hands as to who is interested in covering top-tier wideouts, marking Lamar Jackson when he leaves the pocket, covering Gus Edwards out of the flat and generally slamming their body into whomever needs slamming into, you’re not going to get many consistently volunteering with the vigor of Battle. 

"Battle prevented a lot of runs from becoming bigger runs last season, which is not a stat that anyone keeps but is incredibly valuable to a team that was missing its starting quarterback and in need of keeping the score down. Battle also had an incredibly low 6.6% missed tackle rate, which, for a guy involved in as many physical run plays as he was, is noteworthy." 

Battle gets more chances to show his skills this fall as he fights for a starting job in Cincinnati's new-look safety unit.

Published
