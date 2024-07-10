Sports Illustrated Names Bengals Safety Jordan Battle as Team's Most Underrated Player
CINCINNATI — Bengals safety Jordan Battle earned some praise from Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr as the offseason winds down.
He has Battle slotted as Cincinnati's most underrated player.
"Honestly, backup QB Jake Browning would’ve been a good pick here if we’re being honest," Orr wrote. "Alas. The Pro Football Writers’ of America named Battle to its All-Rookie team this offseason, which was a fine nod for a player who, I think, is absolutely necessary to surviving in the AFC North. When you ask a defense for a theoretical show of hands as to who is interested in covering top-tier wideouts, marking Lamar Jackson when he leaves the pocket, covering Gus Edwards out of the flat and generally slamming their body into whomever needs slamming into, you’re not going to get many consistently volunteering with the vigor of Battle.
"Battle prevented a lot of runs from becoming bigger runs last season, which is not a stat that anyone keeps but is incredibly valuable to a team that was missing its starting quarterback and in need of keeping the score down. Battle also had an incredibly low 6.6% missed tackle rate, which, for a guy involved in as many physical run plays as he was, is noteworthy."
Battle gets more chances to show his skills this fall as he fights for a starting job in Cincinnati's new-look safety unit.
Bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
You May Also Like:
Look: Bengals Remind Everyone How Close We Are to the NFL Regular Season
CBS Sports Names Ted Karras Bengals' Unsung Player
ESPN Ranks Bengals' Under-25 Talent Outside NFL's Top 15
Watch: Sam Hubbard Throws Out First Pitch Ahead of Reds' Matchup With Tigers
Look: Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase Attend Michael Rubin's White Party in the Hamptons
NFL Analyst: Bengals Must Win Super Bowl to Have Successful 2024 Season
Look: Lil Wayne Raps About Joe Burrow in New Song
Look: Joe Burrow, Sam Hubbard and Others Working Out Ahead of Bengals Training Camp
Sports Illustrated Has Bengals Replacing Division Rival in AFC Playoffs
Joe Burrow Dives Into Olympic Aspirations: 'That Would Be Exciting To Play In'
Watch: Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Tackle Trent Brown Working Out, Getting Ready for Training Camp
CBS Sports Identifies Joe Burrow's Health as Bengals' Biggest Red Flag Entering 2024 Season
Look: Bengals Star Joe Burrow Walks in Vogue Fashion Show in Paris
Watch: Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson Holds Kids Camp
Josh Newton Discusses What's Fueled His Journey to NFL: 'One Offer Coming Out of High School'
Watch: Joe Burrow Chats With Jared Leto During Fashion Week in Paris
DJ Turner II Ready to Attack Second NFL Season: 'I Just Left Some Plays on The Field'
Watch: Best of Joe Burrow's 2024 Offseason
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast