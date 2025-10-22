Three Bengals Players Named Among Stars Who Could Move Before NFL Trade Deadline
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have a few potential trade pieces to move over the next couple of weeks ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline on Nov. 4.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler broke down the prospects of three players: Trey Hendrickson, Logan Wilson, and Cam Taylor-Britt.
Hendrickson is not expected to get dealt as the clear top option in this cycle.
"Hendrickson would be far and away the most attractive trade target if Cincinnati entertains a deal," Fowler wrote. "However, a team source told ESPN, as reported Oct. 14, that the Bengals have no plans to trade the former All-Pro. The interest will be there regardless, and San Francisco in particular considers Hendrickson an ideal fit. The Bengals' record is 3-4 and the team is in the thick of the AFC North race, all the more reason to keep its best defensive player."
The other two are much more likely to find new homes, starting with Wilson as the NFL's 11th-best trade piece on the board.
"The Bengals are going younger at linebacker, relegating Wilson to a reserve role in favor of rookie Barrett Carter despite Wilson's status as a team captain," Fowler wrote. "Teams I've talked to believe the Bengals are open to dealing Wilson, whose base salary is $5.4 million this season. Next year, Wilson has a base of $6 million."
CTB has a similar status to the recently-benched Wilson.
He checked in as the 20th-best player on the board.
"Taylor-Britt was a healthy scratch Thursday night against Pittsburgh, forcing him to contemplate his immediate future," Fowler wrote. "DJ Turner and Dax Hill have emerged as the Bengals' primary corners. Taylor-Britt has shown flashes, but he needs to up his 2026 free agency value. And he could use a fresh start. Perhaps the Bengals will give one to him. His former defensive coordinator, Lou Anarumo, is now coordinating the Colts' defense, which is depleted at corner."
It could be a glove-like fit for Taylor-Britt to link back up with Anarumo in Cincinnati. Check out the full ranking here.
