Zac Taylor Comments on Bengals Injuries Entering Detroit Preparation, Possible Quarterback Pursuit
CINCINNATI — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor met with the media on Wednesday afternoon following his team's disastrous outing against Denver in arguably the worst game played by a Bengals team in nearly five years.
Cincinnati has plenty to clean up this week against Detroit and would love to do it with Shemar Stewart (ankle) and Noah Fant (concussion). Taylor had a lengthy update on Stewart, who could play this week.
"We'll manage through the week, but he's progressing along," Taylor said about Stewart's ankle injury. "We'll see if he can go this week. I couldn't give a great answer on that one right now."
A move at quarterback has been the talk of the town after Jake Browning's horrible opening two outings back as Bengals starter (27.8 ESPN QBR against the Broncos, 24.7 against the Vikings). He's missed open plays as much as anyone on the team in the 76-13 results over the past two weeks. It's amounted to three touchdown passes and five interceptions this season with a passer rating of 67.9.
Despite all that, Cincinnati is still fully behind Browning and are not looking to bring anyone in for competition.
"I don't think so," Taylor said about bringing in more QB talent. "I think with every position we're always assessing, that's Duke's [Tobin] job. That's the personnel department. They do a great job of that presenting us options when Joe [Burrow] went down. Of other guys we can bring in the room as well, so we thoroughly exhausted that. I've got a ton of confidence in Jake. I'm unwavering in that. I've seen the best of Jake. I know that we can do a great job supporting him to where he can go win the games for us. So I feel extremely confident in Jake Browning."
Cincinnati has a light walkthrough on Wednesday evening as preparation heats up for the Detroit matchup this Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.
