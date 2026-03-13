Jonathan Allen Officially Inks Two-Year Contract With Cincinnati Bengals

CINCINNATI — The Bengals officially signed new defensive tackle Jonathan Allen to a two-year contract worth $26 million and up to $28 million.

The 31-year-old is ready to dip back into his old playing performance and be a great addition for the Bengals.

He has not posted a season-long Pro Football Focus grade above 60 in the past three campaigns. On the pressure front, he tallied 34 and 26 QB pressures over the past two seasons. Before that, he'd posted four consecutive seasons with at least 45 pressures. It's possible he could dip back into his old abilities and be a great leader on defense.

Before that, he was one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL for the Commanders.

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin and Al Golden clearly identified Allen as an ideal fit quickly this week after he got cut by the Vikings.

"I've always been very impressed with Al. And the thing is, Al is very flexible," Tobin said about Golden at the 2026 NFL Combine. "He can take what he has and make a good defense out of it. He can, and I believe that, and I think he will do that. He has a vision for what he wants to be, and it's my job to go out and fill the needs that will fulfill that vision. And so, yeah, do I have 100% confidence that we'll get that done together? I do? I believe in Al, I believe in Zac (Taylor).

"I think their vision is the right vision, and it's on the guys in the personnel department, with their help, to go out and identify guys and then see if we can get them signed. You know, it's a two-part thing. You can want somebody, and maybe they don't want you, or they go somewhere else, and they're not available to you, but we want to identify the right ones, then we want to go out and attack and see if we can get them to Cincinnati."

Check out Allen signing his deal below:

Welcome to The Jungle, Jonathan. pic.twitter.com/yMIt55VkBo — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) March 13, 2026

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